Darshan Was Furious When Sudeep Took A Dig At His Father! Kichha's Clap Boy Comment Ended It All

When Sudeep Called Darshan A Clap Board Boy!

During the interview, when Sudeep was asked to share his first memory of Darshan's, the actor said, "I have known Darshan from the time he entered the film industry. I was in the Chamundeshwari Film Studio and saw a person standing with the clap board. When I asked someone who was the boy, they said it was veteran actor Srinivas Thoogudeep's son."

Sudeep Was 'Taken Aback'

"I was taken aback. That moment I felt, when you are gone, you are just gone. Most of the times, your name will not help your son get stardom. Darshan has struggled a lot. He has come up a hard way. His journey from that boy to the star he is today is tremendous. He has a huge mass fan following," Sudeep further added.

Did Sudeep Give His Film To Darshan?

It further triggered Darshan when Sudeep stated, "Director Satya had approached me for the lead role in the movie Majestic. Nut I was not in a position to do the movie then and referred Darshan for the movie. I told them that I cannot do that movie. Instead, you can ask that man (Darshan). It was really sweet of them to approach Darshan, and he too agreed to do a movie with them."

Darshan Furious With Sudeep!

Upon watching this video, Darshan took to Twitter to rubbish all that Sudeep had said. First, the Challenging Star said that he never worked as a clap boy. He further tweeted that he was offered the lead role in the film Majestic by the director and not because any other actor gave it up.

Sudeep Didn't Provide Clarity

Though in one of his tweets, Darshan has demanded clarity on his words, Sudeep refrained from commenting. Time and again Sudeep has stated that he is ready to work with Darshan and that he holds nothing against him, but the Yajamana actor doesn't seem to have forgiven him.