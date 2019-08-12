Darshan's Wife Vijayalakshmi Reacts To Assault Rumours! Fans Console Her

Kannada actor Darshan is yet again in the news for the same reason that once haunted him. Nearly three years after the infamous incident, wherein he was jailed for a month for assaulting his wife Vijayalakshmi, the Kurukshetra actor is being dragged into another controversy. Some of the reports on social media regarding the Challenging Star beating his wife went viral on Saturday. They suggested that Darshan assaulted his wife and mother-in-law in their apartment, based in Banasankari, Bangalore. Upon witnessing these reports, his wife Vijayalakshmi took to her Twitter handle to react to the above rumours.

She wrote, "All the rumours doing rounds are baseless..." - (sic) Though the star wife herself brushed these rumours off, reports are still suggesting that the actor did get violent with his partner. The forwards on social media said that Vijayalakshmi visited a hospital for treatment following the incident and even reported the issue at the local police station.

All the rumours doing rounds are baseless... — Vijayalakshmi (@vijayaananth2) August 11, 2019

According to the Times Of India reports, the local police and the hospital denied any such incident when contacted. However, Darshan has refrained from commenting on this. The rumours began making rounds when Vijayalakshmi removed Darshan's name from her Twitter handle a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Darshan's fans consoled his wife and even extended their support to the actor by asking them not to pay heed to such reports. But, some of them had a contradicting opinion. Fans tweeted:

@santosh_malla

"Ma'm don't hesitate to offload your feelings. A public figure who enjoys fans support thinks that he can manhandle a woman & get away with it, he must be punished. Let's teach him a lesson if he is guilty. #IStandWithVijaylakshmi." - (sic)

@vijayaananth2

"I hope all the rumors are not true . If its true don't be quiet .we r with u and always love u ma'am." - (sic)

@Darshan56028942

"Mam please give a reason for name change or some idiots will say that DBOSS beaten his wife please give reason or of any problems come to media and say y are u silent madam." - (sic)

Attige yak nivu dboss name remove madidiraa matador baayi ge ahara agbedi pls vijayalakshmi pakka darshan darshan pakka toogudeepa yavaglu erbeku adunne naav esta padodu pls matte vijayalakshmi darshan anta aki pls pls — Roja R Gowda (@RojaRGowda1) August 11, 2019

Attige, e thara suddigalu bandaga manassige tumba bejaragutte pls intha suddigalige avakasha madikodabedi nivu boss chennagirbeku annode ella abhimanigala ase. #vijayalakshmidarshan idu namma emotion.pls boss name add madkolli — Dbossism (@RamanjiRummy) August 11, 2019

Kurukshetra Box Office Collection (Day 3): Darshan's Film Attracts Gigantic Crowd Over The Weekend!