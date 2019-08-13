English
    Darshan & Wife Vijayalakshmi Unfollow Each Other On Twitter! Refuse To Address Fans' Questions

    Several reports regarding the dispute between Kannada actor Darshan and his wife Vijayalakshmi have been making rounds on the internet since the past two days. While the star couple has maintained utmost privacy surrounding their relationship, fans have been able to draw conclusions based on some of their social media activities. Only a day after Vijayalakshmi dropped Darshan's name from her Twitter handle, the Challenging Star and his wife unfollowed each other on Twitter. Fans upon noticing this, are requesting the couple to answer their questions and provide more clarity.

    Darshan & Wife Vijayalakshmi Unfollow Each Other On Twitter!

    While Vijayalakshmi has grabbed a lot of attention on the micro-blogging site for her latest actions, Darshan continues to display an absolute normal behaviour. Yesterday, the Kurukshetra actor shared a post wishing his fans for Bakrid. However, they were quick to notice that D Boss and his wife are no longer following each other.

    Yesterday, a few reports regarding Darshan's alleged assault on his wife went viral on various social media platforms. They went on to say that the actor had not only gotten violent with Vijayalakshmi, but even beat her mother. Soon after these rumours started circulating, Vijayalakshmi tweeted that they are completely baseless.

    The fans who are highly disappointed with the latest turn of events are requesting the celebrity couple to answer some of their questions. Darshan and his wife have, however, stayed mum about it.

    According to the Times Of India reports, a few reports have been suggesting that a senior Kannada actress and Darshan's godmother, has managed to bring peace between Darshan and Vijayalakshmi. However, neither of the parties or any of their representatives have commented on the issue.

    On the professional front, Darshan is celebrating the success of his latest mythological film Kurukshetra. Though D Boss' fans are delighted with the response the film is receiving, they are genuinely concerned about his marriage. Seems like we need to wait a little longer to get more clarity on this.

    Read more about: darshan kurukshetra
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
