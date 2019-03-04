Darshan's Wildlife Photography Exhibition Collects Rs 3.75 lakhs! Has A Special Message For Fans

We have all known Sandalwood actor Darshan as the Sultan of the box office and D Boss. But, there's more to this star. He is an avid lover of nature. The actor is actively involved in several environmental protection programs. The Yajamana actor often uses his social media platform to spread awareness on the same. For the uninitiated, he is also actively involved in wildlife photography. Recently, an exhibition was held at Mysore to showcase some of his best captures. The event was highly successful and reportedly has collected Rs 3.75 lakh in three days.

In collaboration with the Forest Department, a three-day-long exhibition consisting of wildlife photographs captured by Darshan was held at Sandesh The Prince Hotel in Mysore. Fans were highly impressed with Darshan's photography skills. As many as 75 photographs from the display were sold for an impressive price. The money collected through the Darshan's Life And The Wildlife exhibition will be submitted to the Wildlife department.

The exhibition was held on the occasion of World Wildlife Day. He took to his Facebook handle to share a message with his fans. Darshan wrote, "Wildlife crimes (Like recent Bandipur Incident) has had Negative Economic & Environmental impacts worldwide. ‬‪On this occasion of World Wildlife Day (March 3), It's our duty to raise awareness of endangered species & ways to fight against wildlife crime. Avoid Plastic please" - (sic)

On the professional front, his film Yajamana released last week and has received a good response from fans. It is a family entertainer with a social message directed by Harikrishna. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead and Tanya Hope plays a pivotal role.