Darshan’s Yajamana Becomes The Second Best Kannada Opening Of 2019; Puneeth’s Nata Sarvabhouma Tops!

Two of the biggest stars of Sandalwood have already kickstarted the year 2019 with their blockbusters. We are talking about none other than the Challenging Star Darshan and Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. Nata Sarvabhouma is Appu's first horror-thriller film. The film opened to good response and performed pretty well at the box office. However, there was more expected from D Boss' first film of the year Yajamana. You would be surprised to learn that Nata Sarvabhouma has beat Yajamana, by remaining on the top by becoming the best opening Kannada film of the year.

Though Yajamana wasn't dubbed in any other language and opened with 8000 screenings in India alone, the movie was expected to gross anywhere between Rs 7 and 8 crore on the day of its release. But, it managed to gross Rs 6.7 crore on day 1.

Cinetrak shared a tweet which read, "@dasadarshan 's #Yajamana has taken the second best opening for a Kannada film this year grossing ₹6.70 Crore (all India) while #Natasaarvabhowma still holds the numero uno spot with ₹7.50 Crore" - (sic)

Experts are speculating that Yajamana would experience a hike over the weekend. We need to wait and watch how the word of mouth would treat Darshan's family entertainer. Meanwhile, stay tuned here to know more about Yajamana's weekend box office collections.