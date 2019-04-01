Darshan's Yajamana Emerges As The Best Opening Of 2019 First Quarter Beating Puneeth's Film!
Challenging Star Darshan returned to the Silver Screen in 2019 after a hiatus. Even before his latest film Yajamana released, fans had begun to predict that it would be the biggest hit of his career. Much to their pleasure, the predictions have come true. Yesterday, Entertainment Industry Tracker, Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter to announce the list of biggest openings of 2019 first quarter from all the industries. Turns out that Darshan's Yajamana is the best opening of 2019 first quarter from Sandalwood after beating Puneeth Rajkumar's Nata Sarvabhouma!
Yajamana Tops
Ramesh Bala Tweeted, "2019 First Quarter Biggest BO Winners: Kollywood - #Viswasam, Tollywood - #F2FunandFrustration, Mollywood - #Lucifer *, Sandalwood - #Yajamana. Bollywood - #UriTheSurgicalStrike..#20191stQBIGBOWinners" - (sic)
Highest Grossing In First Quarter
Before Yajamana hit theatres, Puneeth Rajkumar's Nata Sarvabhouma was making headlines. The Power Star also returned to cinemas after a short break and this horror-thriller was one of the most awaited films of 2019. However, Yajamana overpowered the former's collections by grossing over Rs 60 crore worldwide.
Songs Are Trending Too
It wasn't only the film that went on to perform well. A while ago, video songs from Yajamana were launched on YouTube. Within hours of the release, the songs went on garner lakhs of views. Also, Open The Bottle from Nata Sarvabhouma and Ondu Munjane from Yajamana were launched at the same time. Yet again, Darshan song received better views.
Limited Budget
Prior to the release, the director of the film Harikrishna had told that there's nothing extraordinary about the film. It is a simple family entertainer which was made at a budget of Rs 18 crore. However, the movie collected Rs 19 crore through its pre-release business alone.
