Darshan's Yajamana Digital Rights Bought By Amazon Prime; Second Highest For Kannada After KGF!

Looks like Amazon Prime is headed towards offering its viewers all that they desire from the entertainment realm. Last month, the streaming site created a fad among Yash's fans by announcing the premiere of KGF Chapter 1 on their portal. The rights for the blockbuster film were bought for a whopping Rs 18 crore, making it the highest sold Kannada film. Today, Karnataka Box Office announced on Twitter that Amazon Prime has bought the digital rights for Yajamana. The film released only a week ago. For now, Darshan's film is the second highest for Kannada after KGF. The premiere date is yet to be announced.

Karnataka Box Office tweeted, "#Yajamana Digital rights has been sold to #AmazonPrime for approx 3.75cr..All time 2nd Highest for a Kannada Movie..Satellite rights already has been sold to Suvarna TV(Star group)" - (sic) Since the film has just hit the theatres, we need to wait for a while until it's premiered on the streaming site.

Though Amazon created immense happiness among the fans by announcing the streaming of KGF on their platform, they ensured they teased them enough prior to that. They shared tweets such as , "Amazon Prime Video India : *breathes*Audience : when is KGF gonna release?" - (sic) & Within minutes, Amazon's previous tweet received over 1000 RT's. But, they wouldn't stop at that. To tease Yash's fans further, another tweet followed, "@Twitter we might need an edit button here buddy" - (sic)

Meanwhile, Yajamana is performing well in the theatres. The film grossed around Rs 6.7 crore on the day of release. Over the weekend there was a slight hike in the bookings, due to which it collected around Rs 15 crore at the box office. The Darshan and Rashmika starrer needs to make a profit of Rs 33 core to ensure the makers don't experience any loss.