English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Darshan's Yajamana Digital Rights Bought By Amazon Prime; Second Highest For Kannada After KGF!

    By
    |

    Looks like Amazon Prime is headed towards offering its viewers all that they desire from the entertainment realm. Last month, the streaming site created a fad among Yash's fans by announcing the premiere of KGF Chapter 1 on their portal. The rights for the blockbuster film were bought for a whopping Rs 18 crore, making it the highest sold Kannada film. Today, Karnataka Box Office announced on Twitter that Amazon Prime has bought the digital rights for Yajamana. The film released only a week ago. For now, Darshan's film is the second highest for Kannada after KGF. The premiere date is yet to be announced.

    Yajamana Digital Rights Bought By Amazon Prime!

    Karnataka Box Office tweeted, "#Yajamana Digital rights has been sold to #AmazonPrime for approx 3.75cr..All time 2nd Highest for a Kannada Movie..Satellite rights already has been sold to Suvarna TV(Star group)" - (sic) Since the film has just hit the theatres, we need to wait for a while until it's premiered on the streaming site.

    Though Amazon created immense happiness among the fans by announcing the streaming of KGF on their platform, they ensured they teased them enough prior to that. They shared tweets such as , "Amazon Prime Video India : *breathes*Audience : when is KGF gonna release?" - (sic) & Within minutes, Amazon's previous tweet received over 1000 RT's. But, they wouldn't stop at that. To tease Yash's fans further, another tweet followed, "@Twitter we might need an edit button here buddy" - (sic)

    MOST READ : Yajamana Day 4 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much Darshan's Film Has Earned On The First Weekday

    Meanwhile, Yajamana is performing well in the theatres. The film grossed around Rs 6.7 crore on the day of release. Over the weekend there was a slight hike in the bookings, due to which it collected around Rs 15 crore at the box office. The Darshan and Rashmika starrer needs to make a profit of Rs 33 core to ensure the makers don't experience any loss.

    Read more about: yajamana darshan
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 12:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue