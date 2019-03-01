Darshan's Yajamana Focuses On These Two Wishes Of Narendra Modi; Will They Come True?

English
    Today, Challenging Star Darshan's Yajamana was released across 8,000 screens in India. The film has received good response from fans. It's been called a complete family entertainer that offers everything a viewer wishes for. However, there is another aspect of the movie that has been highly appreciated. Though it is a commercial film, which includes sentiments, action and romance, Yajamana also showcases a few issues that have been prevalent in the society. Not only that, it also focuses on two wishes of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Read below to know more.

    Make In India

    Conflict between the local manufacturers and corporates is the premise of Yajamana. Darshan aka Krishna runs his own line of oil brand in a small town and is seen involved in a conflict with commercial sectors trying to take over. In the movie, they focus on importance of encouraging Indian brands. Narendra Modi's Make In India concept reflects in the story.

    The Great Union

    Another wish of Narendra Modi's that was most talked about at one point was the idea of bringing the rivers Ganga and Cauvery together. In Yajamana, Darshan is seen addressing the same saying how the union can help millions of people!

    Who Is Yajamana?

    Talking about his role in the film, Darshan said, "A person who is capable of taking responsibility, a person who has answers to all issues and who can reach out to people, is known as Yajamana. The audience will get to know more about this person once they watch the film."

    The Fate Can't Be Predicted

    When asked if Yajamana would be a flop or a hit, Darshan's response was on point. "Hit or flop is something that cannot be analysed, but definitely a lot of hard work has gone into the making of this film and I look forward to how the audience will view this family and mass entertainer.", the actor said.

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 15:16 [IST]
