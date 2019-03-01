Darshan's Yajamana Focuses On These Two Wishes Of Narendra Modi; Will They Come True?

Make In India

Conflict between the local manufacturers and corporates is the premise of Yajamana. Darshan aka Krishna runs his own line of oil brand in a small town and is seen involved in a conflict with commercial sectors trying to take over. In the movie, they focus on importance of encouraging Indian brands. Narendra Modi's Make In India concept reflects in the story.

The Great Union

Another wish of Narendra Modi's that was most talked about at one point was the idea of bringing the rivers Ganga and Cauvery together. In Yajamana, Darshan is seen addressing the same saying how the union can help millions of people!

Who Is Yajamana?

Talking about his role in the film, Darshan said, "A person who is capable of taking responsibility, a person who has answers to all issues and who can reach out to people, is known as Yajamana. The audience will get to know more about this person once they watch the film."

The Fate Can't Be Predicted

When asked if Yajamana would be a flop or a hit, Darshan's response was on point. "Hit or flop is something that cannot be analysed, but definitely a lot of hard work has gone into the making of this film and I look forward to how the audience will view this family and mass entertainer.", the actor said.