Darshan's Yajamana Sets A New Record By Becoming The First Kannada Movie To Release In Anantapur!

D Boss will be appearing on the big screen soon as Yajamana, which is only a few days away from hitting the theatres. Darshan's film has already managed to garner a lot of attention ever since its trailer and songs were launched. It has become the talk of the town and the fans can't wait to watch the movie. Previously, Yajamana made headlines for grossing millions of views on YouTube, and now, it has set a new record by becoming the first Kannada movie to be ever released in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

The theatre which is screening the film in Anantapur tweeted, "Dear Patrons, For the first time in #Anantapur we are planning to screen a Kannada movie #Yajamaana starring #Darshan and #Rashmika which will be releasing this March 1st. Bookings to open soon...#YajamanaFromMarch1st @SVCINEMAX" - (sic)

Announcing advance booking for the same, they shared another tweet that read, "#Yajamana -Bookings from Feb 27, Need support from all of you to make this a BIG Success which will lead to new Path and will help a simultaneous release of all Kannada movies @radicalframes @shylajanag @Karthik1423 @dasadarshan @Dhananjayaka @mediahousefilms @iamRashmika" - (sic)

Meanwhile, this is what fans have to say!

"And finally with lots of expectation, love, craziness and believes..#Yajamana hitting screens on March 1st and we r set to watch it....#D50" - (sic)

@LoveRashmika - "I'm so excited on seeing craZe & updates on #Yajamana. I don't think I wiLL be having the samE excitement even if something reLated to me is reLeasing. It maY not bE minE personaLLy buT ya it's ouR.. @iamRashmika so moRe than anyThing Like FaMiLy.So Happiee Celebrations"