'Darshan & Yash Have Created History In Sandalwood'; This Producer Says They Risked Their Career

Darshan & Yash Risked Their Career

Rockline Venkatesh said, " Any superstar of the industry who has earned so much fame wouldn't have risked their career and life the way Yash and Darshan did. None ever has and never would. These two actors have created history."

He Praises The Jodiyettu

The producer just couldn't stop praising them. He went to say, " I spoke to Darshan and Yash once the elections ended and said, 'If you two weren't younger than me, I would have fallen on your feet."

What Was The Risk?

Before Sumalatha announced that she would be contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya, both Darshan and Yash had signed their respective films and the shoot for the same was supposed to begin. But, they put the shooting on hold to campaign for Sumalatha.

They've Created History

Both Darshan and Yash were actively involved in the campaigning for nearly 20 days. Choosing elections over their films was indeed a challenge. The actors received equal support from Robert and KGF team. The Challenging and Rocking star have created history, as no actor would have ever risked their life and career for politics.