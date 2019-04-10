Darshan & Yash Planning On Doing A Movie Together? Mandya Election Has Brought These Stars Together!

Movie To Be Titled 'Jodiyetthu'

Ever since HD Kumaraswamy called Darshan and Yash a pair of bullocks, the term 'Jodiyetthu' has gone viral. When a media personnel asked D Boss if he and Yash would act in a film titled Jodiyetthu, the Yajamana actor said yes! This is exciting news for Darshan and Yash's fans.

Darshan Says Director Should Decide

"If we find a good director, then definitely we'll do the movie,"said Darshan. It is a known fact that both Darshan and Yash are the top actors of Sandalwood and directors wait to work with them. It's a matter of time until we get to see who would be signing a film with these stars.

It'll Be A Big Budget Film

If Darshan and Yash decide to do a film together, it's going to be one of the biggest projects. Be it in terms of the budget or the craze, the film is sure to become a blockbuster. We can't wait to see them together on the Silver Screen.

Competition For The Title

According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, a few directors and producers have already started competing against one another to lock the title. Besides Jodiyetthu, other terms such as Mandya's Daughter and 'Kalyetthu' are also being considered for films!