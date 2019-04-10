English
    Darshan & Yash Planning On Doing A Movie Together? Mandya Election Has Brought These Stars Together!

    Challenging Star Darshan and Rocking Star Yash have been actively involved in campaigning for Sumalatha Ambareesh. Fans were rather surprised when these two actors came together for this cause, as there were rumors for a long time that they didn't get along. Reports on the internet suggested that Darshan and Yash often mocked each other with dialogues from their respective films. But, now it seems like Mandya election has brought these two actors really close. So much so that they are planning on doing a movie together! Read details below...

    Movie To Be Titled 'Jodiyetthu'

    Ever since HD Kumaraswamy called Darshan and Yash a pair of bullocks, the term 'Jodiyetthu' has gone viral. When a media personnel asked D Boss if he and Yash would act in a film titled Jodiyetthu, the Yajamana actor said yes! This is exciting news for Darshan and Yash's fans.

    Darshan Says Director Should Decide

    "If we find a good director, then definitely we'll do the movie,"said Darshan. It is a known fact that both Darshan and Yash are the top actors of Sandalwood and directors wait to work with them. It's a matter of time until we get to see who would be signing a film with these stars.

    It'll Be A Big Budget Film

    If Darshan and Yash decide to do a film together, it's going to be one of the biggest projects. Be it in terms of the budget or the craze, the film is sure to become a blockbuster. We can't wait to see them together on the Silver Screen.

    Competition For The Title

    According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, a few directors and producers have already started competing against one another to lock the title. Besides Jodiyetthu, other terms such as Mandya's Daughter and 'Kalyetthu' are also being considered for films!

    Read more about: yash darshan sumalatha
    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
