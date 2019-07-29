Darshan & Yash Songs Banned By JDS In Ramanagara; Kumaraswamy & Nikhil Kumar Hold The Grudge Still?

The Background

Recently, as a part of a local festival in Ramanagara, JDS had organized an orchestra. The music program was graced by a huge number of people. Singing sensation Vijay Prakash and Kannada's top music composer Arjun Janya were called in to perform at the event.

No Room For Darshan & Yash

As the program progressed, the audience began to realise that the musicians only focused on songs that weren't from Darshan and Yash's films. Therefore, the entire event only consisted of songs from all films except for these two stars' list of movies.

Fans Disappointed

A few reports say that Darshan and Yash's fans waited until the end of the program to hear a couple of songs from their favorite actors' films. But, the event concluded without any hit songs that had featured the stars, leaving fans highly disappointed.

Still Holding On To The Grudge?

Darshan and Yash fans took to social media to vent out their anger against JDS for banning songs from the famous duo's movies.