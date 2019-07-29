Darshan & Yash Songs Banned By JDS In Ramanagara; Kumaraswamy & Nikhil Kumar Hold The Grudge Still?

The Background

Recently, as a part of a local festival in Ramanagara, JDS had organized an orchestra. The music program was graced by a huge number of people. Singing sensation Vijay Prakash and Kannada's top music composer Arjun Janya were called in perform at the event.

No Room For Darshan & Yash

As the program progressed, the audience began to realise that the musicians only focused on songs that weren't from Darshan and Yash's films. Therefore, the entire event only consisted of songs from all the films except for these two stars' list of movies.

Fans Disappointed

A few reports have to say that the Darshan and Yash's fans waited until the end of the program to hear a couple of songs from their favorite actors' films. But, the event was concluded, leaving the fans highly disappointed.

Still Holding On To The Grudge?

Darshan and Yash fans took to social media to vent out their anger against JDS for banning songs from the famous duo's movies.