Deepavali 2019 Special: Here Is The List Of Shows And Movies You Can Catch On Kannada Channels!

Zee Kannada

This Deepavali, Zee Kannada has decided to entertain its viewers with Sandalwood's recent romantic-comedy, London Nalli Lambodara. The world television premiere of the movie is scheduled for October 29 at 11 am. The channel will continue airing the rest of the shows as usual.

Udaya TV

Staying on a par with its counterparts, Udaya TV has announced the world television premiere of the Kannada film, Singa. The movie will be broadcast on October 27 at 6 pm. The channel has also planned a special program dedicated to senior Kannada actor Dwarkish, called Karnatakadha Aaapthamithra, at 11 am on October 27.

Star Suvarna

What could have been a better treat for Shivrajkumar fans this Deepavali than watch their favourite hero's most-recent film? You can catch Shivrajkumar's Rustum on Star Suvarna at 7 pm on October 27.

Colors Kannada

Colors Kannada is currently abuzz with Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. The viewers might get to witness celebrations in the Bigg Boss house this Deepavali. Also, Kiccha Sudeep will grace the television screens during the weekend special episode. The rest of the programs will continue to air as usual.