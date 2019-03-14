Devaki Teaser Out: Upendra's Daughter Aishwarya's Approach To Films Similar To Father's

Aishwarya Is Focused & Hard Working

Lohith was all praise for Aishwarya. He said, "Working with Aishwarya was a great experience. She is focused on her work and very sincere on the set. Given that she is a star child, you'd expect her to behave in a certain way, but she never had any requests and was eager to learn."

Her Approach Is Like Father's

"In fact, she used to have multiple questions every time I'd explain a scene so that she could understand it in totality. Her approach to cinema is like that of her father, Upendra," he said praising her.

She's A Brave Kid!

Apparently, she never complained a single night. Lohith said, "We would often shoot continuously till 4 am in the morning and she was an eager participant throughout. Even when Priyanka was worried about us shooting on busy streets, Aishwarya would step up and reassure her mother that everything was fine."

About Devaki...

Devaki is Lohith and Priyanka's second collaboration after Mummy. The movie is based on the issue of child trafficking, which is rampant in India. The film has been shot in Kolkata. The makers are yet to reveal the film's release date.