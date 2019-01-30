Dhruva Sarja Back In Action As Pogaru Schedule Shoot Begins! Rashmika Makes An Entry

English
    Dhruva Sarja's forthcoming film Pogaru was put on a hold for sometime. One of the reasons being his engagement, the Action Prince is back in the scene again. According to the latest reports, the second schedule shoot for Pogaru will be resumed from February 4, 2019. unlike the first half, the latter half will be shot in Hyderabad. The makers have also planned on starting the shoot with a fighting sequence. Dhruva, who had lost nearly 30 kgs to suit his 14-year-old boy's role in the first half, has built his body for the second party of the film. Dhruva Sarja Back In Action As Pogaru Schedule Shoot Begins!

    Dhruva Sarja Back In Action As Pogaru Schedule Shoot Begins!

    The second part of the film was initially scheduled to be shot in April 2018. However, due to unknown reasons, it was postponed. Well, seems like time has only done good as the Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna will be making an entry into the movie during the shoot that's supposed to take place in Hyderabad.

    The shoot in Hyderabad is going to extend for a month. Director of super hit Sandalwod films Kishore will be seen behind the cameras of Pogaru. The star cast includes, Ravishankar, Chikanna, Kuri Pratap, Sadu Kokila and others. Apparently, it took time for the makers to bring together this bunch of castm which delayed the shoot by a few mont

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
