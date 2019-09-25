English
    Dhruva Sarja Escapes Major Car Accident While Returning From Pogaru Shoot In Bellary

    It was a close call for Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, who escaped with minimal injuries in a recent car accident. The Action Prince was on his way back to his hotel from the sets of Pogaru when his car rammed into another vehicle. He was travelling from Bellary to Bengaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday when the accident took place. Supposedly, the car, which is the actor's favorite, was damaged beyond recognition in the mishap.

    Dhruva Sarja Escapes Car Accident

    According to FilmiBeat Kannada reports, Dhruva was travelling with two of his friends. The car was driven by a driver. Despite the high intensity of the crash, none aboard sustained any injury. For a while now, Dhruva Sarja has been busy shooting for Pogaru.

    After three hits, Dhruva is leaving no stone unturned in making Pogaru a blockbuster as well. Director Nanda Kishore told in an interview, "I should acknowledge Dhruva Sarja's energy level. He is a very passionate actor. Lastly, as technicians, we are happy that we could justify the presence of these bodybuilders in Pogaru to the fullest. It was a great experience, and it will be worth every penny."

    On the personal front, reports regarding his wedding have been making rounds on the internet. The actor got engaged to his childhood sweetheart Prerana in a grand ceremony last year.

    According to the latest reports, Dhruva Sarja and Prerana are planning on getting hitched in November. They dated for 14 years before making their relationship official and getting married. Pogaru is Dhruva's fourth film. He will start working on his next project post the wedding.

    Read more about: dhruva sarja Pogaru
