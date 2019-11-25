Dhruva Sarja Wedding Reception Photos: Sudeep, Yash, Shivarajkumar And Others Attend The Bash

Sudeep Blesses The Couple

Noted actor Sudeep wished the young couple and spent some quality time with them. He attended the event despite being busy with Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7, proving that he is a class apart.

A 'Rocking' Guest

Yash, the undisputed 'Rocking Star' of Sandalwood, seemed to be in a happy mood as he attended the bash. Here, he is seen flaunting his killer smile, making young hearts skip a beat.

SRK Steals The Show

Shivarajkumar too took part in the celebrations and this grabbed plenty of attention. The 'Hattrick Hero' looked smart and proved that he is still a heartthrob. Here, he is seen taking part in a traditional ceremony and fulfilling 'anna' duties.

Made For Each Other

Here is a lovely snap of Dhruva Sarja and his wife enjoying their special day. The crackling chemistry is hard to miss and proves they are 'made for each other'. The childhood friends dated for a while before finally deciding to take their relationship to the next level.

Tara Has A Good Time

Seasoned actress and noted politician Tara too was spotted at the event, much to the delight of her diehard fans.

Priceless!

Arjun Sarja and Yash got along like a house on fire and had a blast. Here, they are seen chilling with Dhruva, Prerna, and Chiranjeevi Sarja. Many feel, this snap is truly worth its weight in gold!

Charming!

Puneeth Rajkumar looked his usual stylish self as he attended Dhruva Sarja's wedding reception, giving 'Appu' fans a reason to rejoice.