Did Sanjjanaa Galrani Hit Producer Vandana With A Beer Bottle? Actress Shares Her Side Of Story

Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani is currently embroiled in a serious controversy. Reportedly, she met Kannada producer Vandana Jain at a party on Christmas Eve. Rumours are rife that the actress hit the producer with a beer bottle. An official complaint has been registered by Vandana against the actor over their argument at the party.

According to various media reports, on 24 December night, the duo got into a major altercation at a party held in Bangalore. Vandana Jain registered an NCR (non-cognizable report) complaint at the Cubbon Park police station. She requested the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

Sanjjanaa recently addressed the media to share her side of the story. She confessed that they had a fallout at the party, but denies having hit the producer with a bottle. Sanjjanaa also took to social media and wrote a lengthy post denying all physical assault rumours.

Chethan Singh Rathore, DCP (central), said that the police are awaiting more details from the producer about what led to the fight. Vandana registered her complain under NCR for the police to call Sanjjanaa and warn her. If the matter escalates, she would have to get the court's permission and file a private complaint.

On the other hand, Sanjjanaa told the media that she too had contemplated registering an NCR against the producer. But she decided to drop the idea as she did not want to repeat the mistake made by Vandana.