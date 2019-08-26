English
    Did Upheaval In Darshan’s Personal Life End His Friendship With Sudeep? Sudeep’s Family Targeted

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Nearly, two years after Darshan publicly announced that he wasn't friends with Sudeep, the Pailwaan actor recently unfollowed the former on Twitter. Everybody was quite shocked by Sudeep's action as he had always maintained his calm by not commenting on the clash with Darshan. And now, sources are suggesting that certain issues in Darshan's personal life had an impact on Sudeep and his family, hence he decided to cut all possible ties with the Kurukshetra star.

    Reason Why Sudeep Unfollowed Darshan

    According to Bangalore Mirror reports, Sudeep's family members were the alleged targets of abusive voice messages. It is also being said that people from the industry stopped Sudeep from reacting to it. Rumours are afloat that the abusive voice notes to Sudeep's family were sent from Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi's phone.

    Two weeks ago, reports speculated that Darshan assaulted Vijayalakshmi and her mother at their apartment in Bangalore. Apparently, she even filed a domestic violence case against Darshan in a local police station. But, the star wife herself later brushed these rumors off through one of her tweets.

    Neither Darshan nor Sudeep has commented on the recent events. Darshan was last seen throwing temper tantrums at the media personnel when he was asked about his friendship with Sudeep. However, Sudeep shared a post last week, which read, 'Real men did not need alcohol and he would fight only those.' - (sic)

    Upon seeing the post, fans have to say that Sudeep was indirectly referring to reports regarding Darshan's attack on his wife. However, Sandalwood fans are unhappy to witness the downfall of another inspiring friendship of Sandalwood.

    darshan sudeep
