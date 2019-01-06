English
Did Yash Say KGF Producer Vijay Kiragandur Is The Reason For IT Raid On His Residence? Details Here

    On January 3, 2019, nearly 200 Income Tax officials raided the residence of several Sandalwood celebrities. The raid grabbed further attention when specific actors and producer of the Kannada film industry were targeted. Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivarajkumar, Sudeep and Yash were the ones subjected to the interrogation. The reason behind the raid was unknown and that kept us wondering what would have possibly made the officials target these actors.

    KGF Producer Reason For IT Raid On Yash’s Residence?

    According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Yash has a made a statement saying his residence was raided by the IT officials because of KFG producer Vijay Kiragandur. He said, "The raid was conducted to enquire Vijay Kiragandur and Thimmegowda. Since I've worked with both the producers, my residence was raided too".

    Even Vijay issued a statement saying, "The raid has mainly been carried out to enquire about KGF". Therefore, from Yash and Vijay's statement we can say that the main reason behind the raid was KGF. However, the actual budget of the movie has not be revealed. According to a few reports, the movie was made with a budget of close to Rs 80 Crores. 

    Also, KGF became one of the highest grossing Kannada films by collecting over Rs 175 Crores at the box office worldwide. It made about Rs 100 Crores in Karnataka alone and is currently in its third week running successfully. Apparently, the raid was pe-planned, so the box office alone couldn't be the reason. But, the huge budget of the film seems to have gabbed the attention of the officials.

    Speculations are making rounds that the producers who have invested in blockbuster movies have been specifically targeted. The Villain producer C R Manohar's residence was also raided. And the officials questioned Sudeep and Shivarajkumar who played the lead in the film. And, Rockline Venkatesh has been interrogated for his forthcoming film Nata Sarvabhouma.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 16:23 [IST]
