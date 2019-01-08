Did You Know Legendary Actor NTR Had Sent A Race Car To Puneeth Rajkumar? Here’s Why

Dr Rajkumar and legendary actor NTR held a very close and cordial relationship. They would often visit each other on the sets during the shoots. One such time, when Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar about five years old, he accompanied his father to AVM studio, where NTR was filming. While interacting with the media during the press release of NTR Kathanayakudu, Puneeth Rajkumar revealed that the N.T. Rama Rao sent him a race car. The reason behind this gesture is extremely heart-warming.

Apparently, NTR was playing the role of a race car driver in the movie. So, when Puneeth as a little boy saw the car, he told his father Dr Rajkumar that he wanted one of the sorts. NTR, who learned about Puneeth's desire, made it happen by sending him an actual race car!

Recollecting the incident Puneeth said, "I guess I was around 5 or 6 years old when the incident occurred. After the shoot at the studio, I came back to home with my father, and to my surprise NTR sir who came to know about my desire, had actually sent the race car to our house. However, we couldn't keep it and sent it back,".

Well, NTR Sir's kind gesture speaks volume and showcases the relationship he shared with Dr Rajkumar's family. The iconic actor's son Nandamuri Balakrishna will be releasing a two-part biopic movie on his father; showcasing his life as an actor and a politician. Balakrishna himself will be playing legendary NTR's role in the movie.

MOST READ : Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Yash A Very Happy B'day! Fans Shower Rocking Star With Blessings

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan will be seen as NTR's wife in both the parts of the movie. The first part of the biopic feature is scheduled to hit the theaters on January 9, 2019. The second part will reportedly be out on February 9, 2019.