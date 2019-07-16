English
    Diganth Joins Yuvaratna! New Addition To Puneeth Rajkumar’s College-Centric Film

    By
    |

    Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, who took a short break from films, returned with Nata Sarvabhouma this year. While the film was still cherishing its success, the actor began working on his next most-awaited project of 2019. He will be next seen in Yuvaratna, a college-centric movie starring Southern beauty Sayyeshaa in the lead. According to Times of India reports, Sandalwood's Chocolate Boy Diganth has now been roped in for Puneeth Rajkumar's film. More details regarding his character are yet to be revealed.

    Diganth Joins Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvaratna

    A while ago, the makers announced that actor Aru Gowda, who is a known antagonist of Sandalwood, had joined Yuvaratna's team. Puneeth will be donning a young boy's character. Meanwhile, Aru Gowda is a member of the notorious gang. It has been said that the actor will be filming several scenes with Puneeth Rajkumar.

    Yuvaratna will showcase some of the most beautiful locations from the Coastal region of Karnataka. Talking about shooting in the Karavali region, the director said, "We will be shooting in and around Mangaluru, Malpe and Udupi. I'm sure these locations will add to the richness of the film." He further added, "The film takes off in this region and we've identified some virgin locations here."

    Appu's first look from the film was out a few weeks ago. The image went viral in no time as fans couldn't contain their excitement seeing Puneeth don a much younger and trendy look.

    Diganth Joins Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvaratna

    The first look showed Appu riding a bike, which has been custom-made for his character in the movie. The number plate reads, KA 01 PS 0029. Each of these digits and letter represent something. The breakdown is as below: KA 01 - Karnataka's No 1 Star PS - Power Star 29 - Puneeth Rajkumar's 29th film.

    Dwarakish Death Is An Elaborate Hoax! Senior Actor-Director Confirms He's Keeping Well

    Are you excited about the recent developments in Yuvaratna? Let us know in the comments below!

