Director Saad Khan Opens Up About The Upcoming Humble Politician Nograj Series

Director Saad Khan in a recent interview with the Hindu spoke at length about the highly anticipated sequel of Humble Politician Nograj. The filmmaker will be bringing back the much-loved character portrayed by Danish Sait in the form of a web series. The show, in all likelihood, will premiere in either May or June next year.

Speaking about the massive success of Humble Politician Nograj, Saad said, “It meant a great deal. It was a tough project from every angle. We were converting a social media character to the big screen. It is a political satire. We did not know how people were going to accept it. We were jittery before its release. But the first three weeks were houseful. There were a bunch of 10th-grade children who saw the film six times and sent pictures of ticket stubs to me. So, I accompanied them for the seventh time. These things are etched in my memory”.

The director confessed that he always had the idea for a sequel or spin-off on his mind. On being quizzed about the challenges of writing for a series, Saad stated, “A feature film has a hook that comes in the climax. But in a series, every episode should have a cliffhanger. Today, there is so much content out there that if your first or second episode is not engaging, people are not going to watch it the third”.

He went on to add, “The writing took about six months. Also, in a film, you have to introduce the main characters in the first 10 minutes. But since the series is 10 episodes, we can pace it slowly. And, it is about politics — the comedy is already out there”.

ALSO READ: Humble Politician Nograj Sequel To Be Made As Web Series