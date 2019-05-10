Here's why Pailwaan-Kurukshetra Clash Will Have An Adverse Effect On The Box Office

Discrepancy Among Fans

As it is, Kiccha and D Boss do not get along well. The release of these films on the same day is only going to increase the discrepancy among their fans. The social media fights will take an ugly turn, where they would target each other while backing up their favorite star.

No Of Screenings Will Decrease

The makers are planning on releasing Pailwaan in eight different languages and Kurukshetra in five. Considering the huge demand for these films, there is definitely going to be a shortage of theatres to screen the films. As a result, the fans will have to wait a tad longer for their turn if the bookings are full.

Impact On Box Office Collections

Pailwaan and Kurukshetra are big budget films. They are expected to make good profits. However, the clash in their release will have a huge impact on the box office collections as the fans will have to choose between watching one of them at a time.

A Festival Treat For Fans

Though there are a lot of drawbacks if these films release together, it will enhance the festive mood by offering the fans two big films to rejoice. However, the release date of Kurukshetra is tentative. We need to wait and watch if the makers will still go ahead with it.