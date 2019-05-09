English
    Dr Rajkumar's Grandson Yuva Rajkumar To Have An Intimate Wedding! Politicians To Film Stars Invited

    Dr Rajkumar's family will be witnessing a grand celebration soon. Actor and producer Raghavendra Rajkumar's son Yuva Rajkumar is all set to tie the knot with his fiancee Sridevi Bhyrappa. He is the younger brother of well-known actor Vinay Rajkumar, who is currently busy setting everything up for the wedding. Yuva Rajkumar and Sridevi were in a romantic relationship before getting engaged last year. While talking to Times Of India, Vinay has revealed that Yuva Rajkumar is going to have an intimate wedding. Apparently, the biggest of Sandalwood stars to politicians have been invited for the wedding.

    It'll Be An Intimate Wedding!

    Who wouldn't want to watch Dr Raj's family wedding? But, Yuva Rajkumar's wedding is going to be an intimate one. The wedding will reportedly be held in the presence of family and close friends. However, the reception will be graced by everyone from the film industry and politicians.

    Wedding In May End

    According to the reports, Yuva Rajkumar and Sridevi's wedding is scheduled to take place at the end of May, 2019. Similar to other celebrity weddings, this one will take place at Palace Grounds in Bangalore too. Talking about the guest list, Vinay said, "My mother is inviting everyone from the family and I am inviting people from the film industry."

    All Set For Pre-wedding Rituals

    "The yennai shastra will be held at our home, Shivanna's (Shivarajkumar) house, Puneeth's (Rajkumar) house and my aunt's house. There will then be the mehendi (at both the bride and bridegroom's homes), followed by the wedding and reception," Vinay further added.

    It Is A Simple Wedding

    When asked if the wedding is based on a theme, Vinay said, "There is no theme as such. It's going to be a simple wedding; nothing too grand. Yuva will wear a traditional panche and jubba, and is busy finalising his outfit with designers."

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
