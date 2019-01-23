Dr Rajkumar & Sons Held A Very Special Relationship With Shivakumara Swamiji; PICTURES Are The Proof

Dr Rajkumar's Immense Respect For Swamiji

Though Dr Rajkumar himself is worshipped by many, he held immense respect for Shivakumara swamiji. The veteran actor had met swamiji at several occasions and would always seek his blessings. Here is one of the throwback picture of Rajkumar with swamiji.

Swamiji's Support For Doddamane Huduga

For the uninitiated, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's Doddamane Huduga's audio release was graced by Shivakumara swamiji. He himself released the audio at his ashram in Tumkur. We aren't surprised with the success of the film, considering who blessed it. Upon hearing the news of his demise, the actor came to pay his last respects.

Raghavendra Rajumar Worships Him

Dr Rajkumar's second son Raghavendra Rajkumar also came down with his entire family to pay his last respects to swamiji. Even when the great soul was alive, the actor often visited him. Here is a picture from one of those times when Raghavendra Rajkumar was snapped with swamiji.

Tagaru Was Shot At Siddaganga Mutta

Shivarajkumar's blockbuster film Tagaru which released last year, was filmed at Shivakumara swamiji's Siddaganga Mutta. Shivarajkumar's character in the film pursued his education from Swamiji's ashram and went on to become a police officer. However, the actor couldn't attend swamiji's funeral as he is currently abroad. He shared a video with his fans in which he was seen mourning the loss of the great soul.