    Dr Rajkumar & Sons Held A Very Special Relationship With Shivakumara Swamiji; PICTURES Are The Proof

    Siddaganga Mutta's Shivakumara Swamiji is not with us anymore. He passed away on January 20, 2019 due to old age related issues. Whole of Karnataka mourned the loss of a great soul like his. Famously known as the 'Walking God', Shivakumara swamiji has helped hundreds and thousands. Not just the common people, but celebrities and prominent personalities too always seeked his blessings. Similarly, Dr Rajkumar and his sons are also great devotees of his. They held a very special relationship with Shivakumara swamiji. Here are some of the pictures of Dr Rajkumar and his sons, Shivrajkumar, Puneeth and Raghavendra Rajkumar that prove the same!

    Dr Rajkumar's Immense Respect For Swamiji

    Though Dr Rajkumar himself is worshipped by many, he held immense respect for Shivakumara swamiji. The veteran actor had met swamiji at several occasions and would always seek his blessings. Here is one of the throwback picture of Rajkumar with swamiji.

    Swamiji's Support For Doddamane Huduga

    For the uninitiated, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's Doddamane Huduga's audio release was graced by Shivakumara swamiji. He himself released the audio at his ashram in Tumkur. We aren't surprised with the success of the film, considering who blessed it. Upon hearing the news of his demise, the actor came to pay his last respects.

    Raghavendra Rajumar Worships Him

    Dr Rajkumar's second son Raghavendra Rajkumar also came down with his entire family to pay his last respects to swamiji. Even when the great soul was alive, the actor often visited him. Here is a picture from one of those times when Raghavendra Rajkumar was snapped with swamiji.

    Tagaru Was Shot At Siddaganga Mutta

    Shivarajkumar's blockbuster film Tagaru which released last year, was filmed at Shivakumara swamiji's Siddaganga Mutta. Shivarajkumar's character in the film pursued his education from Swamiji's ashram and went on to become a police officer. However, the actor couldn't attend swamiji's funeral as he is currently abroad. He shared a video with his fans in which he was seen mourning the loss of the great soul.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 16:18 [IST]
