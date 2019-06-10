Duniya Vijay Says Controversies Are Part Of Life; 'Overcoming It Was A Big Challenge'

Sandalwood actor Duniya Vijya has always been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The controversies he's involved in seem to have no end. Last year, he stayed aloof for a while following the infamous fight that broke between his wife and ex-wife. Later, he made the headlines yet again, when he was accused of assaulting a gym trainer. But he has a different opinion about being tangled in such issues. In an interview he stated, "Controversies seem to be very much a part of life. I had to face it."

While talking to TOI, he further explained, "I have come out it, and overcoming it was a big challenge. Every time when something bad happens, I feel one has to be strong-willed to be able to emerge from the situation." After all this, he's now decided to turn director with his forthcoming film Salaga.

When asked if he aspired to play the hero on-screen, the actor responded, "I wanted to be an actor, and suddenly I became a hero. It was not planned. Now, I have got a chance to direct. So, I decided to try my hand at it. The film will see me share some personal experiences I have had with the underworld, among other things."

"A lot of research has gone into this story. I have met people from the underworld, as well as many IAS and IPS officers. You could call this film a truth-inspired fictional tale. While on one hand, the story traces what happens when an innocent person ends up in the underworld, the other side, will be a tribute to all the honest IPS and IAS officers," he further added.

Salaga was recently launched by Sandalwood actor Sudeep. Wishing the team luck, he said he's proud of Vijay for considering direction as the industry needs more talent.