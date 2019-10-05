    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Dussehra 2019 Special: List Of Films & Shows Premiering On Kannada Channels This Festive Season!

      Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, is one of the major Hindu festivals, which is celebrated for 10 days on the account of Navratri. Like always, this festive season too, Kannada television channels have teased fans with special programs and premieres of some of the latest releases. If you're home seeking some entertainment, here's the list of films, shows, special programs and a lot more that's been lined up for the viewers to catch up on in the next three days.

      Colors Kannada

      Colors Kannada

      Colors Kannada has a series of interesting programs and films scheduled for Dussehra 2019. Vinay Rajkumar's debut film Ananthu Vs Nusrath will premiere tomorrow at 5 pm. The channel is also featuring a special program called Drama Company on Monday at 12 noon. It will see the latest release, Adyaksha in America team share their experience and interact with fans.

      Zee Kannada

      Zee Kannada

      Although Zee Kannada hasn't officially announced, supposedly, the channel is planning to surprise fans with the much-awaited Zee Kutumba Awards 2019 this festive season. The nominations under several categories have already been announced, open for voting. The rest of the daily shows will go on air as usual.

      Udaya TV

      Udaya TV

      Udaya TV will witness the premiere of Golden Star Ganesh's latest release Gimmick. Its world television premiere has been scheduled for October 6 at 6 pm. The channel also announced on its official Facebook page, "Two days to encounter the red carpet event of SIIMA| 6th OCT | 11:00 AM" - (sic)

      Star Suvarna

      Star Suvarna

      Star Suvarna will be launching its new show Inthi Nimma Asha on the occasion of Dussehra. The show will air at 6 pm on October 7. The channel has also scheduled special episodes of Shubhamangala, Kitchen Dharbaar and, Yajamani.

