    Dwarakish Death Is An Elaborate Hoax! Senior Actor-Director Confirms He’s Keeping Well

    By
    |

    Reports regarding senior Kannada actor-director Dwarakish's demise have been making rounds on the internet since last night. In 2015, he was hospitalized following high blood pressure and diabetes. The veteran actor's health recovered and he resumed his work in cinemas. Dwarakish, who had stayed away from the limelight, yet again became the focus when speculations regarding his death started circulating. A day later, the actor himself has issued a statement saying he's keeping well and all the reports are nothing but hoax.

    Rubbished The Rumors

    Rumors of these sort spread like fire in the entertainment world. However, Dwarakish himself shared a video addressing these reports and calling them hoax. He said, "Hello everyone, this is your Karnatakada Kulla. I am hale and healthy. Please do not believe any rumours on my health." He assured fans that he's doing well with their blessings

    Sandalwood Reacts

    Several known faces from Sandalwood did their bit in putting an end to rumors regarding the veteran actor's demise. Filmmaker KM Chaitanya tweeted, "Dwarakish sir is fine. God bless. Please don't entertain any rumors about his condition.This is to clarify once again. Dwarakish sir is fine and well. Please don't allow rumors to spread." - (sic)

    KP Sreekanth

    KP Sreekanth shared a video of Dwarakish's and wrote, "Great Comedian/Producer/Hero, our Dwarkish sir is very much fine and Healthy.Thank God ..Long Live Dwarkish Uncle" In the video, Dwarakish speaks about his health and says, " I am healthy and am doing well. Don't propagate false information or rumours. Whatever happens, you will get to know. Your love, faith and blessings have kept me healthy. And I am healthy and I will be healthy. Thank you." (-sic)

    Wish Him A Speedy Recovery

    Dwarakish is known for his comic roles in some of the biggest films of Sandalwood from earlier. He's starred opposite actors such as Dr Rajkumar and held a close relationship with Dr Vishnuvardhan.

    We wish Dwarkish a speedy recovery!

