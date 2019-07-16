Dwarakish Death Is An Elaborate Hoax! Senior Actor-Director Confirms He’s Keeping Well

Rubbished The Rumors

Rumors of these sort spread like fire in the entertainment world. However, Dwarakish himself shared a video addressing these reports and calling them hoax. He said, "Hello everyone, this is your Karnatakada Kulla. I am hale and healthy. Please do not believe any rumours on my health." He assured fans that he's doing well with their blessings

Sandalwood Reacts

Several known faces from Sandalwood did their bit in putting an end to rumors regarding the veteran actor's demise. Filmmaker KM Chaitanya tweeted, "Dwarakish sir is fine. God bless. Please don't entertain any rumors about his condition.This is to clarify once again. Dwarakish sir is fine and well. Please don't allow rumors to spread." - (sic)

KP Sreekanth

KP Sreekanth shared a video of Dwarakish's and wrote, "Great Comedian/Producer/Hero, our Dwarkish sir is very much fine and Healthy.Thank God ..Long Live Dwarkish Uncle" In the video, Dwarakish speaks about his health and says, " I am healthy and am doing well. Don't propagate false information or rumours. Whatever happens, you will get to know. Your love, faith and blessings have kept me healthy. And I am healthy and I will be healthy. Thank you." (-sic)

Wish Him A Speedy Recovery

Dwarakish is known for his comic roles in some of the biggest films of Sandalwood from earlier. He's starred opposite actors such as Dr Rajkumar and held a close relationship with Dr Vishnuvardhan.

We wish Dwarkish a speedy recovery!