Even Sudeep Wasn't Aware Of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Participants Until Launch; Never Questioned Makers

Sudeep Respects BB Norms

Sudeep has been hosting Bigg Boss Kannada since Season 1. Often, when a new season is announced, the actor is bombarded with questions regarding the contestants by media and fans. In conversation with The Times of India, Sudeep revealed that he isn't aware of the final contestants until they are officially introduced during the launch.

He Has Never Questioned The Makers

The Pailwaan actor said, "I have never questioned or asked the makers to reveal the participants names in prior as I respect the norms and regulations of the show."

Season 7 of Bigg Boss Kannada is following a celebrity-only format consisting of 18 known faces from various industries.

Sudeep Feels Participation Matters More

The winner of this season will be rewarded with Rs 50 lakh and a flat as well. The host has a rather different opinion about the grand prize. "I feel, more than the prize amount, one's journey in the Bigg Boss house is a lifetime experience. Moreover, they also gain immense popularity within the course of time," he opined.

He Takes Home A Huge Sum too

The latest reports suggest that Sudeep gets paid Rs 4 crore per season of Bigg Boss Kannada. He is also said to have signed a five-year contract with the channel, which will end in 2020.