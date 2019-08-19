Exclusive Inside Pics From Sudeep & Ravichandran Film Ravi Bopanna! Kiccha Turns Lawyer
Sandalwood's senior actor Ravichandran, who is famously known as the 'Crazy Star' is back in the filmmaking business. He is currently working on his upcoming film Ravi Bopanna, which was launched last week. The movie is making headlines for having Kichha Sudeep on board! Yes, you heard it right. Sandalwood's Badshah is more than delighted to be a part of Ravichandran's film, though he's only making a guest appearance. However, the Pailwaan actor feels he's blessed to have landed this opportunity. We've got our hands on some of the exclusive pictures from the sets of Ravi Bopanna, which reveals Sudeep's role in the film!
Sudeep Feels Lucky
The news regarding Sudeep and Ravichandran coming together for a film, has surely gotten fans of both the stars excited. This duo previously worked together in the film Apporva, talking about working with the Crazy Star, Sudeep told Cinema Express, "I feel lucky to be working under Ravichandran's direction."
Kichha To Play Pivotal Role
Sudeep is said to be playing the role of a lawyer in Ravi Bopanna. He's only making a guest appearance in the film, but his character is said to play an important an important role in the climax.
On Working With Ravichandran
Talking about working with Ravichandran, Sudeep said, "In fact, I have got the opportunity to work under Ravichandran before his children (Manoranjan and Vikram), and I feel blessed. He is a true inspiration to so many directors. I wish to see the old Ravichandran back, and to do the kind of movies he has done before."
Ravichandran Happy To Direct Sudeep
Ravichandran told the publication that Sudeep's appearance in Ravi Bopanna's climax will define the film. He further added, "It's a pleasure for me to be directing an actor like him. He just gets into any character."