Exclusive Inside Pics From Sudeep & Ravichandran Film Ravi Bopanna! Kiccha Turns Lawyer

Sudeep Feels Lucky

The news regarding Sudeep and Ravichandran coming together for a film, has surely gotten fans of both the stars excited. This duo previously worked together in the film Apporva, talking about working with the Crazy Star, Sudeep told Cinema Express, "I feel lucky to be working under Ravichandran's direction."

Kichha To Play Pivotal Role

Sudeep is said to be playing the role of a lawyer in Ravi Bopanna. He's only making a guest appearance in the film, but his character is said to play an important an important role in the climax.

On Working With Ravichandran

Talking about working with Ravichandran, Sudeep said, "In fact, I have got the opportunity to work under Ravichandran before his children (Manoranjan and Vikram), and I feel blessed. He is a true inspiration to so many directors. I wish to see the old Ravichandran back, and to do the kind of movies he has done before."

Ravichandran Happy To Direct Sudeep

Ravichandran told the publication that Sudeep's appearance in Ravi Bopanna's climax will define the film. He further added, "It's a pleasure for me to be directing an actor like him. He just gets into any character."