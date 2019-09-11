Exclusive Pictures From Pailwaan Press Meet! Sudeep Shares The Stage With Crazy Star Ravichandran

Ravichandran Graces Pailwaan Event

From all that Sudeep has told about Ravichandran, one can derive that the Pailwaan actor has immense respect for the Crazy Star. A while ago, we learned that Sudeep was playing the role of a lawyer in Ravichandran's next.

Aakanksha Looks Gorgeous

Pailwaan's leading lady Aakanksha Singh looked beautiful in a yellow saree paired with minimal jewellery and make-up. The Bollywood actress is making her debut in Sandalwood with Sudeep's film. The diva has already won the hearts of many!

Arjun Janya Addresses Media

Pailwaan's catchy tracks are composed by Kannada's renowned musician Arjun Janya. The viral romantic track Kanmaniye is sung by the singing sensation Sanjith Hegde. Sanjith has dubbed for song in five different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and, Hindi besides Kannada.

Sudeep Will Grace The Big Screens Tomorrow!

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Sudeep grace the big screens tomorrow. The film according to the actor has been a life-changing experience. He will be sporting a professional wrestler's look, which was achieved through vigorous workouts and extreme diets.

