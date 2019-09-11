English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Exclusive Pictures From Pailwaan Press Meet! Sudeep Shares The Stage With Crazy Star Ravichandran

    By
    |

    Sudeep's Pailwaan is all set to grace the theatres tomorrow, September 12, 2019. The big-budget film features Aakanksha Singh in the lead, and Suniel Shetty essays the role of Kiccha's mentor. Yesterday, a press meet was held by the Pailwaan team which was graced by several prominent members of the film. Director S Krishna and music composer Arjun Janya were also spotted at the event. Crazy Star Ravichandran, who shares a warm relationship with Sudeep, attended the event and supported the Pailwaan team.

    Ravichandran Graces Pailwaan Event

    Ravichandran Graces Pailwaan Event

    From all that Sudeep has told about Ravichandran, one can derive that the Pailwaan actor has immense respect for the Crazy Star. A while ago, we learned that Sudeep was playing the role of a lawyer in Ravichandran's next.

    Aakanksha Looks Gorgeous

    Aakanksha Looks Gorgeous

    Pailwaan's leading lady Aakanksha Singh looked beautiful in a yellow saree paired with minimal jewellery and make-up. The Bollywood actress is making her debut in Sandalwood with Sudeep's film. The diva has already won the hearts of many!

    Arjun Janya Addresses Media

    Arjun Janya Addresses Media

    Pailwaan's catchy tracks are composed by Kannada's renowned musician Arjun Janya. The viral romantic track Kanmaniye is sung by the singing sensation Sanjith Hegde. Sanjith has dubbed for song in five different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and, Hindi besides Kannada.

    Sudeep Will Grace The Big Screens Tomorrow!

    Sudeep Will Grace The Big Screens Tomorrow!

    Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Sudeep grace the big screens tomorrow. The film according to the actor has been a life-changing experience. He will be sporting a professional wrestler's look, which was achieved through vigorous workouts and extreme diets.

    Are you excited already to watch Sudeep as Pailwaan? Let us know in the comments below!

    More SUDEEP News

    Read more about: sudeep ravichandran pailwaan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue