EXCLUSIVE Pics From Zee Kannada 13th Anniversary Celebrations! Kamli, Paaru & Other Teams Slay

Jaggesh & Ramesh Catch Up!

Jaggesh and Ramesh have both worked in Sandalwood and television. While Ramesh hosts the chat show Weekend With Ramesh, Jaggesh judges reality shows. Seems like these two stars were catching up at the event.

Anand & Vijay Raghavendra Pose

Spotted at the event together were the anchor Master Anand and Sandalwood actor Vijay Raghavendra. Besides sharing the stage on reality shows, the duo has even participated in Bigg Boss Kannada.

Shruti Naidu Graced The Event

Television would feel incomplete without Shruti Naidu's shows. She can be called the queen of Kannada daily soap. Some of the top rated shows of Zee Kannada are produced by her.

Hamsalekha At Zee Celebrations

Music composer and song writer, Hamsalekha was also present at the event. He's known for his amazing work of decades in the industry. At the event, he shared the frame with Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh.

Kamli Girls Stood Out!

You might have seen many actors from the television show Kamli don a traditional look on-screen. However, at Zee Kannada 13th anniversary, Kamli actresses showed off their sensual attire as they posed for the camera!