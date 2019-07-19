English
    Insanely Famous Dialogues From Yash’s KGF That Went Viral; Here’s Why Mass Loves Rocky Bhai!

    By
    |

    Not only has KGF become the highest grossing Sandalwood film till date, but also has created a new fad among the movie buffs. Besides the exceptional cinematography and Yash's amazing acting skills, this film came to be known for its dialogues. Fans just couldn't get enough of Rocky Bhai's thrilling quotes. Though, the sequel, KGF Chapter 2 has gone on floors, the songs, action and everything else from the first part continue to play on our minds. Therefore, to refresh your memories, we decided to put together some of the most famous dialogues from Yash's KGF that went viral.

    Rocky On Conquering The World

    Yash's character was admired by the majority for his fearless attitude. The following dialogues explains it better, "If you gain courage because a thousand people are standing behind you, then you can only win a war. But if a thousand people get courage because you are standing in front of them, you can conquer the world."

    Catchy Dialogue

    Another reason why the dialogues became so famous were the catchy words.

    For instance, "The one who comes with a gang is a gangster. He always comes alone. Monster !!!"

    Another One!

    "Rocky is like fire where the enemies are like petrol. The more the enemies, the more Rocky blazes through them."

    Duniya Chahiye

    The film literally revolves around Rocky's desire to rule the world. Thus, the below dialogue from the film went viral!

    Don: Kya chahiye re tereku? ........... ( What do you want?)

    Rocky: Duniya !!!! ( The world)

    Cussing Made It Better

    What good is an underworld story without cuss words? The below dialogue is an example.

    Don: Mumbai tere baap ka hai .. Kya re? (Is Mumbai your dad's place?)

    Rocky: Nai re. Tere baap ki. Aur tere bap main hoon. ( No, it's your dad's place. And I am your dad)

    kgf yash kgf chapter 2
    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
