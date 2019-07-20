Insanely Famous Dialogues From Yash’s KGF That Went Viral; Here’s Why Mass Loves Rocky Bhai!

Rocky On Conquering The World

Yash's character was admired by the majority for his fearless attitude. The following dialogues explain it better, "If you gain courage because a thousand people are standing behind you, then you can only win a war. But if a thousand people get courage because you are standing in front of them, you can conquer the world."

Catchy Words

Another reason why the dialogues became so famous was the catchy words.

For instance, "The one who comes with a gang is a gangster. He always comes alone. Monster !!!"

Another One!

"Rocky is like fire where the enemies are like petrol. The more the enemies, the more Rocky blazes through them."

Duniya Chahiye

The film literally revolves around Rocky's desire to rule the world. Thus, the below dialogue from the film went viral!

Don: Kya chahiye re tereku? (What do you want?)

Rocky: Duniya!!!! (The world)

Cussing Made It Better

What good is an underworld story without cuss words? The below dialogue is an example.

Don: Mumbai tere baap ka hai .. Kya re? (Is Mumbai your dad's place?)

Rocky: Nai re. Tere baap ki. Aur tere bap main hoon. (No, it's your dad's place. And I am your dad.)