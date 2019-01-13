Fans Are Proud Of Rashmika Mandanna For This Reason! Kirik Party Actress Is Surprised

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most desired, yet youngest actresses of the Southern film industry. She has always managed to be in the news be it for her brilliant acting skills, good looks and certain controversies. But, nothing can stop Rashmika from being the fans' favorite. Recently, her fans took to social media to share one of the good deeds she's involved in and said, they are extremely proud of her. The actress upon learning about this, said she's rather surprised. Read below to know more if you're wondering what we are talking about!

Recently, some of her fans spotted her helping the needy. They captured the moment and shared it on social media. They said they are proud of Rashmika for having been involved in something so heart-warming and demanded her to give more details about the social service she's involved in.

Kirik Party actress was rather surprised to know that her fans were aware of what she was doing. Reacting to this she said, " I was deeply hurt watching families suffer every day. These families have members suffering from cancer and poverty. I did what I felt was right. That's it". We couldn't be more proud of her either!

Rashmika is extremely active on social media and has a huge fan following. Recently, she was also involved in a photoshoot that was organized for spreading awareness about conservation of the society. We wish the actress good luck and may she continue being involved in such social activities.