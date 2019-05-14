Fans Are Requesting Ban On These Kannada Serials; Directors Of Agnisakshi & Other Shows Bashed!
Despite the advent of the internet, viewers continue to be hooked on to television. The daily soaps are telecast for years which become a part of the common man's daily life. However, the impact of the same on the viewers has been a subject of debate for years now. Scope for Kannada serials has grown a lot in the past few years. Some of the daily soaps are being aired for years. However, fans have been requesting channels to ban a few of these Kannada television shows. Some of them even went on to call directors of Agnisakshi and other shows brainless. Here's what the viewers have to say.
Agnisakshi
"Wow! #agnisakshi is a league of its own. Twins getting exchanged multiple times without the mother knowing. Adults getting 'kid'napped again and again. People getting amnesia after every head injury. Making a mockery of the police. The list is too long!"
Lakshmi Baramma
"@ColorsKannada Dear Colors Kannada I feel so sorry for your channel that you have..serials like #Agnisakshi, #PuttagowriMadve, #LakshmiBaramma, these are just a few to name. These director's content are for people who have no brain. P1/2"
Putta Gowri Maduve
One of the fans took to their Twitter to talk about one of the longest running shows of Kannada television. They wrote, "What shit script these people write.: -( #PuttaGowriMadve "
Jodi Hakki
@shrunaidu ur serials have no link b/w the title and story. #JodiHakki-there is no jodi. #yaarenemohini-no mohini, #subbalakshmisamsara-only shanaya... and the worst of all no logic... btw these were told by my mother.. yet she watches them.
Radha Ramana
@ColorsKannada please give some twist to #RadhaRamana Seriel story. It became so predictable now.Audience can guess what's going to happen next. For a change make radha and ramana together.Give us some romance story. Now we can guess what exactly the next moves. keep it intrested.
It's Confirmed! Darshan & Yash To Star Together; Title 'Jodyettu' Blocked By Producer!