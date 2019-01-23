Fans Bash Bigg Boss 6 For Eliminating Dhanraj; Call It Biased & Ask Channel To Ban The Show!

Bigg Boss 6 Is A 'Fixed Show'

@Benhar Teetla T - " There's no another program as filthy as Bigg Boss 6 which is a FIXED SHOW. Andy is known for torturing others and doesn't have even 1% of followers that Dhanraj have. You don't mind going to any extent for TRP. Dhanraj was such an amazing human being, and it's evident from all the comments his fans have been posting. Why on earth do you have public voting? This is unfair" - (sic)

'Sudeep Should Be Ashamed!'

@Kushal Hiremath - "He is one of the deserved person big boss fixing show. So sad Dhanraj is deserve conestant, thumba bejar aguthe, very goof hearted person. Kind. Sudeep should be ashamed to be a part of a fixing show." - (sic)

'Bigg Boss' True Colors Revealed'

@Sahanajs Sagar- " The true colors of Bigg Boss 6 have been revealed. Gentleman and good human being Dharaj has fallen prey to this Bigg Boss' cheating. Aren't you ashamed of what you have done? No matter how much one abuses, the makers continue to play dirty. Now that Dhanraj is out of the show, his fans will should vote for Shahshi and Kavi and make them win" - (sic)

'Dhanraj Will Understand Our Love'

@Rekha Ankita Kalakrishna - " We are so dissapointed with Dhanraj's elimination that we don't know what to comment. But, once he's out of the show, he will realise how much we all love him. He mght have not won the trophy, but has won all our love. We pray he gets good opportunities in life." - (sic)

'Watching The Show Is Waste Of Time'

"Filthy Bigg Boss. Do you have any sense in your head or is it filled with donkey's crap? A man like Dhanraj with good behaviour, humanity has been eliminated. But, you've retained the fatso Andy who already has a case booked under him. It's a waste of time to watch your stupid show. The show should be banned immediately" - (sic)