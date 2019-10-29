Fans Disappointed With KGF Makers! Demand Updates Regarding Chapter 2; #WeWantKGF2Updates Trends

Karthik Gowda Provides Clarification

The Executive Producer of Hombale films, Karthik Gowda issued a statement recently, which read, "#KGFChapter2 updates will be given when the team decides to publish a particular item. So pls wait until then. I understand ur emotions too but hang on for some more time. Thanks and wishing you happy Deepavali once again." - (sic)

Movie Enthusiasts Unhappy

However, Karthik's tweet doesn't seem to have convinced KGF fans, who are relying on the makers still, for something satisfying. One of them wrote, @Yashcultguru "We All @TheNameIsYash. Boss Fans Eagerly Waiting For #KGFChapter2 Updates 😍 At list Please Reviel When We All Get Updates (We Want Exact Date Or Week)" - (sic)

No Treat During The Festive Season Too!

Another fan added to the previous tweet, @shivuB055_ "#WeWantKGF2Updates. Ganesha festival no update/poster. Dasara no update/poster. Now Dippavli no updateposter/KGF Festival Wishes #WeWantKGF2Updates." - (sic)

Tentative Release Date

KGF Chapter 2 is expected to witness a summer release. Reports suggest that the sequel would hit theatres by April 2020. But a few have to say that the makers are ahead of their shooting schedule. Therefore, the film can release sooner than expected.