    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Fans Disappointed With KGF Makers! Demand Updates Regarding Chapter 2; #WeWantKGF2Updates Trends

      By
      |

      KGF Chapter 2 went on floors a few months ago. Although the shooting of the film is on the verge of wrapping up, the makers remain discreet about its developments. However, the secrecy surrounding the highly anticipated film is getting movie buffs across the globe restless by the day. Upon realising the creators' reluctance in sharing adequate information regarding KGF Chapter 2, fans took to social media to start a moment - #WeWantKGF2Updates, which is currently trending on Twitter. The highly disappointed audiences are urging the team to keep them informed of the latest developments.

      Karthik Gowda Provides Clarification

      Karthik Gowda Provides Clarification

      The Executive Producer of Hombale films, Karthik Gowda issued a statement recently, which read, "#KGFChapter2 updates will be given when the team decides to publish a particular item. So pls wait until then. I understand ur emotions too but hang on for some more time. Thanks and wishing you happy Deepavali once again." - (sic)

      Movie Enthusiasts Unhappy

      Movie Enthusiasts Unhappy

      However, Karthik's tweet doesn't seem to have convinced KGF fans, who are relying on the makers still, for something satisfying. One of them wrote, @Yashcultguru "We All @TheNameIsYash. Boss Fans Eagerly Waiting For #KGFChapter2 Updates 😍 At list Please Reviel When We All Get Updates (We Want Exact Date Or Week)" - (sic)

      No Treat During The Festive Season Too!

      No Treat During The Festive Season Too!

      Another fan added to the previous tweet, @shivuB055_ "#WeWantKGF2Updates. Ganesha festival no update/poster. Dasara no update/poster. Now Dippavli no updateposter/KGF Festival Wishes #WeWantKGF2Updates." - (sic)

      Tentative Release Date

      Tentative Release Date

      KGF Chapter 2 is expected to witness a summer release. Reports suggest that the sequel would hit theatres by April 2020. But a few have to say that the makers are ahead of their shooting schedule. Therefore, the film can release sooner than expected.

      Read more about: kgf chapter 1 kgf kgf chapter 2 yash
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue