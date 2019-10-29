Fans Disappointed With KGF Makers! Demand Updates Regarding Chapter 2; #WeWantKGF2Updates Trends
KGF Chapter 2 went on floors a few months ago. Although the shooting of the film is on the verge of wrapping up, the makers remain discreet about its developments. However, the secrecy surrounding the highly anticipated film is getting movie buffs across the globe restless by the day. Upon realising the creators' reluctance in sharing adequate information regarding KGF Chapter 2, fans took to social media to start a moment - #WeWantKGF2Updates, which is currently trending on Twitter. The highly disappointed audiences are urging the team to keep them informed of the latest developments.
Karthik Gowda Provides Clarification
The Executive Producer of Hombale films, Karthik Gowda issued a statement recently, which read, "#KGFChapter2 updates will be given when the team decides to publish a particular item. So pls wait until then. I understand ur emotions too but hang on for some more time. Thanks and wishing you happy Deepavali once again." - (sic)
Movie Enthusiasts Unhappy
However, Karthik's tweet doesn't seem to have convinced KGF fans, who are relying on the makers still, for something satisfying. One of them wrote, @Yashcultguru "We All @TheNameIsYash. Boss Fans Eagerly Waiting For #KGFChapter2 Updates 😍 At list Please Reviel When We All Get Updates (We Want Exact Date Or Week)" - (sic)
No Treat During The Festive Season Too!
Another fan added to the previous tweet, @shivuB055_ "#WeWantKGF2Updates. Ganesha festival no update/poster. Dasara no update/poster. Now Dippavli no updateposter/KGF Festival Wishes #WeWantKGF2Updates." - (sic)
Tentative Release Date
KGF Chapter 2 is expected to witness a summer release. Reports suggest that the sequel would hit theatres by April 2020. But a few have to say that the makers are ahead of their shooting schedule. Therefore, the film can release sooner than expected.