Fans Furious With Ramya For Choosing Tamil Actor Dhanush Over Sudeep & Yash! Forgets KGF & Pailwaan!

Ramya's Controversial Tweet

Ramya and Tamil actor Dhanush have closely worked in several movies. They have built a cordial relationship over the years. Recently, Maari 2's song Rowdy Baby received 100 million views on YouTube. Congratulating the actor she Tweeted, "What a song D! Make that 100M + 1 @thisisysr So happy for you! ❤️ Rowdy's both :)" - (sic)

Fans Furious With Her

"Better u contest next time from Tamil nadu, u will not get single vote from Karnataka.. Shame on u ramya, Never seen u appreciating any kannada movie or songs, tinnok namm nela,kudiyok nam niru,adre nekkod matra bereyavardu, Karnataka people are watching u..#KGF #KGFMONSTERHIT" - (sic)

@BHEEMROY

"Very good .....finally you are out of kannada industry .Not even single comment about KGF ,Pailwan teaser ,yajamana song ??SOU Ramya madam ......" - (sic)

@SrSrivatsa06

"Never seen tweeting anything about kgf or other Kannada movies, this is what happens when you like to please your neighbors forgetting your own family... shameless" - (sic)

@nikilesh_y2k

"Le.. neen dayavittu sumne idbidamma😅 Inna yesht janra munde bucket idithya...mandya janakke sariyaagi unde naama haakide....nam dourbhagya...neen Karnataka dinda antha hellakke😅" - (sic)

@mallikarjun480

"Never spoke about #kgf or @TheNameIsYash. #kgf is first Kannada movie which is released wide wide and bagged 250+ Crores..Successfully running in #pakistan #india and in other parts" - (sic)