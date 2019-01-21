Fans Furious With Ramya For Choosing Tamil Actor Dhanush Over Sudeep & Yash! Forgets KGF & Pailwaan!
Though, actress Ramya started off her career in Sandalwood and rose to fame through the Kannada film industry, her presence in the same has faded over the years. She migrated to other regional films and politics eventually. Ramya straying away from Kannada films didn't bother the fans as much as her recent Tweet, which has gotten them furious. She recently Tweeted, congratulating Tamil actor Dhanush on his song Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 achieving 100 million views on YouTube. However, not once she Tweeted or spoke about the success of Yash's KGF or Sudeep's Pailwaan. Fans took to Twitter to bash the actress for choosing Dhanush over Sudeep and Yash. This is what they have to say.
Ramya's Controversial Tweet
Ramya and Tamil actor Dhanush have closely worked in several movies. They have built a cordial relationship over the years. Recently, Maari 2's song Rowdy Baby received 100 million views on YouTube. Congratulating the actor she Tweeted, "What a song D! Make that 100M + 1 @thisisysr So happy for you! ❤️ Rowdy's both :)" - (sic)
Fans Furious With Her
"Better u contest next time from Tamil nadu, u will not get single vote from Karnataka.. Shame on u ramya, Never seen u appreciating any kannada movie or songs, tinnok namm nela,kudiyok nam niru,adre nekkod matra bereyavardu, Karnataka people are watching u..#KGF #KGFMONSTERHIT" - (sic)
@BHEEMROY
"Very good .....finally you are out of kannada industry .Not even single comment about KGF ,Pailwan teaser ,yajamana song ??SOU Ramya madam ......" - (sic)
@SrSrivatsa06
"Never seen tweeting anything about kgf or other Kannada movies, this is what happens when you like to please your neighbors forgetting your own family... shameless" - (sic)
@nikilesh_y2k
"Le.. neen dayavittu sumne idbidamma😅 Inna yesht janra munde bucket idithya...mandya janakke sariyaagi unde naama haakide....nam dourbhagya...neen Karnataka dinda antha hellakke😅" - (sic)
@mallikarjun480
"Never spoke about #kgf or @TheNameIsYash. #kgf is first Kannada movie which is released wide wide and bagged 250+ Crores..Successfully running in #pakistan #india and in other parts" - (sic)
