    Fans Request KGF Makers To Provide More Info On The Film; #WeWantKGFChapter2Update Trends

    By
    |

    Fans haven't been able to contain their excitement ever since KGF Chapter 2 went on floors. The making of the second instalment of Yash's blockbuster is in full swing. However, the team has maintained a lot of secrecy surrounding the sequel since its inception. Following the latest issue (more on this, later), which has brought the shooting process to a halt, fans are urging the KGF makers to provide them with more information regarding the movie. #WeWantKGFChapter2Update is trending on Twitter.

    #WeWantKGFChapter2Update Trends On Twitter

    A fan club tweeted, "Kindly Request To The #KGFCrew We Cant Wait More We Need Some Updates To Breath MoreDays..@VKiragandur @Karthik1423 @prashanth_neel #WeWantKGFChapter2Update." - (sic)

    According to the latest reports, KGF Chapter 2's shooting is currently taking place in Hyderabad. The team shifted the filming location from Cyanide Hills after a resident filed a complaint against the team for causing damage to the environment.

    The court issued a stay order on the shooting. Later, the makers of KGF issued a statement saying they will follow the legal suit and halt the shooting process until the issue is rectified. Fans were apprehensive about the developments, as speculations were rife that its early release would be affected.

    However, the fact that the team has resumed shooting in Hyderabad has brought much peace to the fans. Yet, they are requesting the makers to keep them posted about KGF's latest updates. If the reports are authentic, Chapter 2 is expected to hit the theatres by April 2020.

    Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 10:18 [IST]
