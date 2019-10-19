Fans Upset With BB Kannada 7 For Losing Contestants Back-To-Back; Will TRP Plunge Into Sink-hole?
Prior to its launch, Bigg Boss Kannada 7 set high expectations among viewers by introducing a new format. The producers of the controversial reality show believed that showcasing only known faces in Season 7 would help them lure more audiences. The show kick-started on the right note, and the viewers did appreciate it for its unique concepts. But, with the exit of two contestants, Ravi Belagere and now Kishen, Bigg Boss Kannada 7 has been dismissed as disappointing by fans. If the pattern continues, the TRP may see a major drop, affecting its run on television!
@MBhadragond
"Since last day #BiggBosskannada is too much boring.why they are stretching these emotional speeches that much long duration. I don't think anyone is getting entertainment from this.instead of this they should have been given any interesting tasks. #BBK7 #ColorsKannada #kichha" -(sic)
@Mili109876Mili
"So far all seasons were super great from the beginning. This time it is so very boring from first day itself. Comparing other languages BB Kannada was best ever but this time it's proving to be boring and very slow. #biggbosskannada" - (sic)
@SwalpaMyTalk
"All in all 1st week was mellow .. felt more like get to know ur contestants and story time with Ravi belagere 😴.. hoping for more action next week #BBK7 #BiggBossKannada7 #BiggBosskannada" - (sic)
Makers Try Hard!
The makers are working towards making Season 7 the best so far by bringing more celebrities into the house. In the weekend episode, Sudeep and wife Priya will grace the Bigg Boss house with their presence and celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary.
As the new season has just begun, the viewers might have to wait a bit longer to be able to term it better or worse than the previous ones.