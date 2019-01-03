 »   »   »  Few Possible Reasons Why Only These Specific Sandalwood Stars Were Targeted During IT Raid

Like never before, the Income Tax department of India decided to raid residence of several Sandalwood actors and producers at the same point in time. The raid that took place today is also considered to be the biggest of all till date, that literally left the film indutry shaken. However, if you pay attention to the whole situation, you'll notice as to how only a specific set of actors and producers were tageted during the raid. Looks like there a few possible reasons why Yash, Puneeth, Sudeep and Shivarajkumar have come under the radar of the IT officials.

Firstly, the Rajkumar clan has always been in the news for their dominace in the Kannada film industry. Puneeth and Shivarajkumar are both involved in many indutry related activities besides films. Not only do they earn through their movies, but they get paid a huge kumop for endorsing advertisements too. They both own their respective production houses and recording studios. So we can imagine the humongous income that would be flowing their way.

Sudeep on the other hand has been in the news lately for investing in his home banner film. Speculations were makng rounds that the budget of the film was close to Rs 100 Crores. Also, he has been hosting the relaity show Bigg Boss Kannada since its inception, for which he is being paid a huge sum. His other sources of income include films and advertisements.

Meanwhile, Yash's recent movie KFG has broken all the records by becoming the highest grossing film of Kannada industry. The film which is in its third week of success has collected over Rs 154 Crores. It has been reported that Yash received a huge payment for KFG for dedicating nearly two years on the project.