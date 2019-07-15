Film Distributor Ajay Chandani Passes Away In Car Accident; Sudeep Offers His Condolence

Well-known film distributor Ajay Chandani passed away in a bike accident. He was aged 48 and is survived by his wife and daughter. According to reports, Ajay was speeding on his bike when he lost control and crashed into a compound wall in Cunningham Road, Bangalore. He resided at Vasantnagar. He apparently left home around 6:30 pm yesterday on his brand-new Suzuki V Storm 650 XT, worth Rs 7.5 lakh.

It has been reported that there were no street lights at the place of the incident. He was speeding on his bike and lost control while turning on a curve, which led to the crash. The Hugh Grounds traffic police were alerted immediately and Ajay was rushed to Jain hospital.

However, he succumbed to the injuries. The police initially thought it was a stunt gone wrong while attempting wheeling. Later, speeding was labeled as the cause of the accident. He was one of the biggest film distributors based in Bangalore.

Sudeep offered his condolence by tweeting, "Very very sad to hear tat a prominent personality of KFI n a close buddy to many, Ajay pal is no more. He will truly be missed by all. My deepest condolences to all his near n dear ones. #AjaypalRIP." (-sic)